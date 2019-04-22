All apartments in Austin
4614 Triangle Ave
4614 Triangle Ave

4614 Triangle Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
4614 Triangle Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

They say location is king. If that is true (and it likely is), then consider yourself Julius F^%%$ Caesar.  Walk downstairs do your new favorite beer emporium, your new favorite (real) Italian deli, even your new favorite burger joint (Hopdoddy's of course). Walk to your strategically placed bus route that can talk you Downtown, South Austin, and even North Austin. You're a modern day marco polo! Stop asking questions and come check it out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

One, two and three bedroom apartments

Wooden floors

Brick accent walls

Granite Counter top

Microwave

Black on black appliances

Private balconies

Storage

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Luxurious and Sophisticated spaces

Fire pit cabanas

BBQ and gas grilled courtyard

3 sparkling pools

Hot tub

State-of-the-art fitness center

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Triangle Ave have any available units?
4614 Triangle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Triangle Ave have?
Some of 4614 Triangle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Triangle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Triangle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Triangle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Triangle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4614 Triangle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Triangle Ave does offer parking.
Does 4614 Triangle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Triangle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Triangle Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4614 Triangle Ave has a pool.
Does 4614 Triangle Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4614 Triangle Ave has accessible units.
Does 4614 Triangle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Triangle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
