Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A Available 07/07/20 Prime Location 2/1! You Won't Want to Miss! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Location, location, location! This cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Hyde Park duplex offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, refrigerator, fenced-in yard, storage room with laundry connections, and a covered carport. HVAC and windows were replaced in 2015. Pets are negotiable. Walking distance to UT shuttles and city bus stops to downtown.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1958



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin-

- Easy access to highways

- Fenced Yard

- Open floor plan



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable

- Non-refundable pet fee required

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



(RLNE5840603)