All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A

4614 Bennett Avenue · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4614 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A · Avail. Jul 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A Available 07/07/20 Prime Location 2/1! You Won't Want to Miss! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Location, location, location! This cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Hyde Park duplex offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, refrigerator, fenced-in yard, storage room with laundry connections, and a covered carport. HVAC and windows were replaced in 2015. Pets are negotiable. Walking distance to UT shuttles and city bus stops to downtown.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1958

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin-
- Easy access to highways
- Fenced Yard
- Open floor plan

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5840603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A have any available units?
4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A does offer parking.
Does 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity