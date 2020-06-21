Amenities
4614 Bennett Avenue Unit A Available 07/07/20 Prime Location 2/1! You Won't Want to Miss! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Location, location, location! This cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Hyde Park duplex offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, refrigerator, fenced-in yard, storage room with laundry connections, and a covered carport. HVAC and windows were replaced in 2015. Pets are negotiable. Walking distance to UT shuttles and city bus stops to downtown.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1958
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin-
- Easy access to highways
- Fenced Yard
- Open floor plan
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5840603)