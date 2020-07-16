All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4605 Clawson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4605 Clawson Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4605 Clawson Road

4605 Clawson Road · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Manchaca
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4605 Clawson Road, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4605 Clawson Road · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
google fiber
Charming 3 bedroom house plus Google Fiber! - This charming 3-bedroom one bath house is equipped with washer and dryer, faux wood blinds, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, faux wood flooring and a large backyard. Easy access to Ben White, Manchaca and Mopac, only a few minutes away from downtown. Best of all, Google Fiber!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Austin ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3713260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Clawson Road have any available units?
4605 Clawson Road has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Clawson Road have?
Some of 4605 Clawson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Clawson Road currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Clawson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Clawson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Clawson Road is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Clawson Road offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Clawson Road offers parking.
Does 4605 Clawson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 Clawson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Clawson Road have a pool?
No, 4605 Clawson Road does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Clawson Road have accessible units?
No, 4605 Clawson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Clawson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Clawson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4605 Clawson Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz
Austin, TX 78753
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity