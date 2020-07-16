4605 Clawson Road

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom house plus Google Fiber! - This charming 3-bedroom one bath house is equipped with washer and dryer, faux wood blinds, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, faux wood flooring and a large backyard. Easy access to Ben White, Manchaca and Mopac, only a few minutes away from downtown. Best of all, Google Fiber!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Austin ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



