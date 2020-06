Amenities

hardwood floors carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

Vacant; go. This charming 3 bed / 1 bath home is located in Central Austin. Open floor plan with a wood floors throughout the home. Large fenced backyard. Laundry connections are located off the breakfast area. Covered carport with covered entry into the home. Central HVAC and heat. The spacious bathroom is conveniently located in the hallway.