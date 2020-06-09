4603 West Guadalupe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

They say location is king. If that is true (and it likely is), then consider yourself Julius F^%%$ Caesar. Walk downstairs do your new favorite beer emporium, your new favorite (real) Italian deli, even your new favorite burger joint (Hopdoddy's of course). Walk to your strategically placed bus route that can talk you Downtown, South Austin, and even North Austin. You're a modern day marco polo! Stop asking questions and come check it out!



Apartment Amenities



One, two and three bedroom apartments



Wooden floors



Brick accent walls



Granite Counter top



Microwave



Black on black appliances



Private balconies



Storage



Community Amenities



Luxurious and Sophisticated spaces



Fire pit cabanas



BBQ and gas grilled courtyard



3 sparkling pools



Hot tub



State-of-the-art fitness center







