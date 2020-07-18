Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4602 Blue Meadow Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4602 Blue Meadow Drive
4602 Blue Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4602 Blue Meadow Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 in Southeast Austin- Available 11/15/19 - $1400
(RLNE3934322)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4602 Blue Meadow Drive have any available units?
4602 Blue Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4602 Blue Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Blue Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Blue Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 Blue Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4602 Blue Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 4602 Blue Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4602 Blue Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 Blue Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Blue Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4602 Blue Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4602 Blue Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4602 Blue Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Blue Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 Blue Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4602 Blue Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4602 Blue Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
