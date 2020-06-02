4601 Mueller Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite internet access media room

Who is this guy?



Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call? Or check out my website. It's super cool.



Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Unique 1,2 and 3 bedroom designs



Modern kitchens with rich granite counters and stainless steel appliances



Gourmet kitchen islands



Custom lighting and ceiling fans



Faux wood flooring



Oversized low-e windows



Art/media niche with computer desk



Amazing walk-in closets



Polished concrete flooring



Private terraces perfect for entertaining



Washer and dryers in every home



Outdoor storage



Only available in select apartments



Wheelchair Access



View



Refrigerator



Microwave



High Ceilings



Handrails



Extra Storage



Disposal



Carpeting



Cable Ready



Air Conditioner



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Two refreshing pools with sundeck



Five uniquely themed courtyard



24hr. 1800 sq ft athletic club with cardio spinning area



Billiards table



Click cafe with Wi-Fi



Gourmet presentation kitchen



Cinema theater for private movie screenings



Executive conference area with small business capabilities



Go Green with an on site recycling station



Connect to up to five miles of Mueller jogging trails for hiking and fitness



Enjoy more than 140 acres of open space including greenways, the community Lake Park, playing fields and award winning neighborhood parks



The Shops at Mosaic are at your front door



Onsite Package Lockers



Short Term Lease



Public Transportation



On-Site Management



Onsite Bike Rack Storage



Off Street Parking



Night Patrol



Hammock Garden



Guest Suite Available



Group Exercise



Green Building



Garage



Elevator



Controlled Access/Gated



BBQ/Picnic Area



