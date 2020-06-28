All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4601 Depew Ave., Unit A
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4601 Depew Ave., Unit A

4601 Depew Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4601 Depew Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
green community
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
green community
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4601 Depew Ave., Unit A Available 10/21/19 Luxury Home - Close to UT - Luxury home offering stunning contemporary design combined with warm interior finishes. Stained concrete and dark stained bamboo floors, black honed granite countertops, Jenn-Air appliances. Open and spacious living, dining and kitchen area with casement windows throughout. Optional study/3rd bedroom downstairs w/full bath. Custom blinds throughout the downstairs. . Spacious fenced backyard with covered patio.Very energy efficient with green building materials and low utility bills. Close to UT

(RLNE5120367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A have any available units?
4601 Depew Ave., Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A have?
Some of 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Depew Ave., Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A offer parking?
No, 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A have a pool?
No, 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Depew Ave., Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin