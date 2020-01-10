4601 Copano CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PET FRIENDLY! New HVAC! Fantastic home in the very popular Maple Run neighborhood close to everything! This home is Pet friendly and perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is open to the dining room, living room and overlooks the backyard. No carpet! All tile and bamboo flooring, huge private backyard, separate exercise room, ton's of natural light, large bedrooms and closets, large utility room and a work bench in the garage. Located in a culdesac with easy access to Mopac just 15 minutes to downtown!