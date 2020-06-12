All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:04 PM

4548 Avenue A

4548 Avenue a · No Longer Available
Location

4548 Avenue a, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 Avenue A have any available units?
4548 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4548 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
4548 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 4548 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4548 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 4548 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 4548 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4548 Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
