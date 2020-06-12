Rent Calculator
4548 Avenue A
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:04 PM
4548 Avenue A
4548 Avenue a
·
No Longer Available
Location
4548 Avenue a, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4548 Avenue A have any available units?
4548 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4548 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
4548 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 4548 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 4548 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 4548 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 4548 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4548 Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4548 Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
