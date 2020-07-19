All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4516 Russell DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4516 Russell DR
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

4516 Russell DR

4516 Russell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Manchaca
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4516 Russell Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3/1 in popular South Austin neighborhood. Good sized rooms & 1 car garage w/laundry room. Large fenced backyard w/deck. Wood laminate floors & some updates. Quiet street w/easy access to major roadways & South Austin Hot Spots! Ready for Immediate Move-In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Russell DR have any available units?
4516 Russell DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Russell DR have?
Some of 4516 Russell DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Russell DR currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Russell DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Russell DR pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Russell DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4516 Russell DR offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Russell DR offers parking.
Does 4516 Russell DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Russell DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Russell DR have a pool?
No, 4516 Russell DR does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Russell DR have accessible units?
No, 4516 Russell DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Russell DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Russell DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin