4509 Depew Avenue

4509 Depew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Depew Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
4509 Depew Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2009 Remodeled 6 Bed / 3 Bath, Wood & Stained Concrete Floors, Custom High End Kitchen and Bathrooms, Just North of UT - This 2009 completely remodeled home is one of the nicest north campus rentals. Home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, glass backsplash, and black appliances. Living room features concrete floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors, larger rooms for comfortable living. Bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. UT Red River shuttle stop is only 1/2 block from home

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE1862448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

