4508 Tello Path

South Austin Charmer In Sendera Oaks - This South Austin Charmer is centrally located off of Slaughter and Mopac. Easy access to downtown Austin, Westgate shopping, Zilker, and many other areas of interest.



The 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2148 sqft home has all the ammenties from Free standing range and oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, and security system. The layout of this mother-in-law plan leaves it open and airey, and provides room for entertaining. The centrally located kitchen provides ample storage space, center island, and expansive bar.



Look for this home to lease quickly! So don't miss out. The right place, The right Price, and the right home, everything you need!



