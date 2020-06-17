All apartments in Austin
4508 Tello Path

4508 Tello Path · (512) 994-4355
Location

4508 Tello Path, Austin, TX 78749

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4508 Tello Path · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2148 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
South Austin Charmer In Sendera Oaks - This South Austin Charmer is centrally located off of Slaughter and Mopac. Easy access to downtown Austin, Westgate shopping, Zilker, and many other areas of interest.

The 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2148 sqft home has all the ammenties from Free standing range and oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, and security system. The layout of this mother-in-law plan leaves it open and airey, and provides room for entertaining. The centrally located kitchen provides ample storage space, center island, and expansive bar.

Look for this home to lease quickly! So don't miss out. The right place, The right Price, and the right home, everything you need!

(RLNE5680565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Tello Path have any available units?
4508 Tello Path has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Tello Path have?
Some of 4508 Tello Path's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Tello Path currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Tello Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Tello Path pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Tello Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4508 Tello Path offer parking?
No, 4508 Tello Path does not offer parking.
Does 4508 Tello Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Tello Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Tello Path have a pool?
No, 4508 Tello Path does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Tello Path have accessible units?
No, 4508 Tello Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Tello Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Tello Path has units with dishwashers.
