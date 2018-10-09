All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

4502 Avenue D Unit A

4502 Avenue D · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Avenue D, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Hyde Park Duplex - Great Hyde Park Duplex. Simulated Wood Floors throughout. Full Size Washer/Dryer. Stainless Fridge Small fenced yard with doggie door for pet. Wide Open Living Dinning Area with Good sized Bedrooms. Ready for immediate move in. Close to Everything
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Avenue D Unit A have any available units?
4502 Avenue D Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 Avenue D Unit A have?
Some of 4502 Avenue D Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Avenue D Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Avenue D Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Avenue D Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 Avenue D Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4502 Avenue D Unit A offer parking?
No, 4502 Avenue D Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 4502 Avenue D Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4502 Avenue D Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Avenue D Unit A have a pool?
No, 4502 Avenue D Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Avenue D Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4502 Avenue D Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Avenue D Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Avenue D Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

