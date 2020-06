Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy community located at the end of a cul-de-sac and just off S. Congress. Under new management. The condo is renovated with new flooring, full paint, new fixtures. We are a pet friendly community. Large Closet. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.