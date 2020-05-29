All apartments in Austin
4500 Silverstone DR
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

4500 Silverstone DR

4500 Silverstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Silverstone Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
accessible
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
Must see! Great neighborhood and location. Easy access to I35 and lots of shopping nearby. No carpet, open floor plan, two full baths, lots of natural light. Enjoy the extremely big backyard and deck for bbqs and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Silverstone DR have any available units?
4500 Silverstone DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Silverstone DR have?
Some of 4500 Silverstone DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Silverstone DR currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Silverstone DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Silverstone DR pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Silverstone DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4500 Silverstone DR offer parking?
No, 4500 Silverstone DR does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Silverstone DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Silverstone DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Silverstone DR have a pool?
No, 4500 Silverstone DR does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Silverstone DR have accessible units?
Yes, 4500 Silverstone DR has accessible units.
Does 4500 Silverstone DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Silverstone DR has units with dishwashers.
