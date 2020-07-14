Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Located in the heart of central Austin, next to The Triangle and in the Hyde Park neighborhood, 45 Flats is a vibrant community offering efficiency units with large bay windows, lots of natural light, and huge closets. New renovations have been completed and they are beautiful with granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances. Come and see for yourself!



From 45 Flats, you can walk to just about anything you need including all of the shops and restaurants at The Triangle, Epoch Coffee, Peddler Bike Shop and the Farmer’s Market.



We are just minutes away from the University of Texas, UT Shuttle and downtown Austin.