45 Flats
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

45 Flats

Open Now until 6pm
4548 Avenue a · (512) 359-3244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4548 Avenue a, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 45 Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Located in the heart of central Austin, next to The Triangle and in the Hyde Park neighborhood, 45 Flats is a vibrant community offering efficiency units with large bay windows, lots of natural light, and huge closets. New renovations have been completed and they are beautiful with granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances. Come and see for yourself!

From 45 Flats, you can walk to just about anything you need including all of the shops and restaurants at The Triangle, Epoch Coffee, Peddler Bike Shop and the Farmer’s Market.

We are just minutes away from the University of Texas, UT Shuttle and downtown Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per application
Deposit: $300 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Flats have any available units?
45 Flats offers studio floorplans starting at $1,000. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Flats have?
Some of 45 Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Flats currently offering any rent specials?
45 Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Flats is pet friendly.
Does 45 Flats offer parking?
Yes, 45 Flats offers parking.
Does 45 Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Flats have a pool?
No, 45 Flats does not have a pool.
Does 45 Flats have accessible units?
Yes, 45 Flats has accessible units.
Does 45 Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Flats has units with dishwashers.
