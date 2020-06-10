4410 Dovehill Drive, Austin, TX 78744 Franklin Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Nice small 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex kitchen living room front porch new fridge new flooring new paint 5-10 mins from downtown Austin electronic and gas included in price Looking for great work rent history available 9/1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4410 Dovehill Dr have?
Some of 4410 Dovehill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
