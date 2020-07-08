All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:11 PM

441 W. 3rd Street

441 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

441 West 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
This place has an undeniable swagger to it. Like, oysters & caviar in my boozy bloody mary on sunday kind of swagger. These levels of swagger were previously unknown to humans until you showed up and moved into this swanky sky pad. It turns out, your presence in this specific apartment unlocked some mysterious holy grail like universal code. These levels of cool are the effective equivalent of dividing by zero. Scientists want to study you, The pieous want to worship you. Shady political organizations want you to run for office. But you aint got time for any of that. Instead you’ll just enjoy that bloody mary by the pool, thank you very much.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

Views of Lady Bird Lake, the City & the Capitol

Chefs' kitchens with stainless steel 8" sinks

Granite kitchen countertops

Black Whirlpool appliance package with stainless steel refrigerators

Contemporary maple or urban espresso cabinets

Brushed nickel hardware

Salerno tile backsplashes

Breakfast bars with pendant lighting

Kitchen center islands

10-foot ceilings

Penthouse apartments with dramatic 12-foot ceilings

Whirlpool washer & dryer in every apartment

Floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades

Sunrooms

Polished and sealed concrete floors

Garden style soaking tubs

Stainless steel sinks in bathrooms

Expansive walk-in closets

Wrap around balconies and terraces

Gated private terraces with direct pool access

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

AEGB Four-Star Rated community

Oasis pool and lap pool with lounge seating

Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment

Spin room featuring fitness classes on demand

Skye deck with stainless steel grills and scenic views

Refuel java cafe with Starbucks coffee, collaboration bar, Wi-Fi and charging stations

Unwind lounge area

Work and play zone with 3 computers, wireless printing and ping pong table

Reservable video conference room

Garage parking with reserved spots available

Public electric car charging station available

Controlled access elevators

Climate-controlled resident storage rooms available

Bike Storage available

Steps to city transit

Direct access to shopping, dining and entertainment in 2ND St. District

Trash and recycling center on every floor

Pet friendly community

Valet dry cleaning

__________________

Working with me

Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I am in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I am super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 W. 3rd Street have any available units?
441 W. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 W. 3rd Street have?
Some of 441 W. 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 W. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 W. 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 W. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 W. 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 441 W. 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 441 W. 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 441 W. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 W. 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 W. 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 441 W. 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 441 W. 3rd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 441 W. 3rd Street has accessible units.
Does 441 W. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 W. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

