441 W. 3rd Street

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available
Views of Lady Bird Lake, the City & the Capitol
Chefs' kitchens with stainless steel 8" sinks
Granite kitchen countertops
Black Whirlpool appliance package with stainless steel refrigerators
Contemporary maple or urban espresso cabinets
Brushed nickel hardware
Salerno tile backsplashes
Breakfast bars with pendant lighting
Kitchen center islands
10-foot ceilings
Penthouse apartments with dramatic 12-foot ceilings
Whirlpool washer & dryer in every apartment
Floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades
Sunrooms
Polished and sealed concrete floors
Garden style soaking tubs
Stainless steel sinks in bathrooms
Expansive walk-in closets
Wrap around balconies and terraces
Gated private terraces with direct pool access
Community Amenities
AEGB Four-Star Rated community
Oasis pool and lap pool with lounge seating
Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment
Spin room featuring fitness classes on demand
Skye deck with stainless steel grills and scenic views
Refuel java cafe with Starbucks coffee, collaboration bar, Wi-Fi and charging stations
Unwind lounge area
Work and play zone with 3 computers, wireless printing and ping pong table
Reservable video conference room
Garage parking with reserved spots available
Public electric car charging station available
Controlled access elevators
Climate-controlled resident storage rooms available
Bike Storage available
Steps to city transit
Direct access to shopping, dining and entertainment in 2ND St. District
Trash and recycling center on every floor
Pet friendly community
Valet dry cleaning
