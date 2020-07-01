Rent Calculator
Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4409 Rosedale AVE
Last updated April 30 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4409 Rosedale AVE
4409 Rosedale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4409 Rosedale Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Rosedale
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
This is a wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath home built in 1935. Great location!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4409 Rosedale AVE have any available units?
4409 Rosedale AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4409 Rosedale AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Rosedale AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Rosedale AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Rosedale AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 4409 Rosedale AVE offer parking?
No, 4409 Rosedale AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Rosedale AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Rosedale AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Rosedale AVE have a pool?
No, 4409 Rosedale AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Rosedale AVE have accessible units?
No, 4409 Rosedale AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Rosedale AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Rosedale AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Rosedale AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Rosedale AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
