Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4339 Canoas DR
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4339 Canoas DR
4339 Canoas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4339 Canoas Drive, Austin, TX 78730
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This lovely home is located in the Gated area of River Place. Beautiful views from multiple decks to lush back yard that backs to creek and golf course.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4339 Canoas DR have any available units?
4339 Canoas DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4339 Canoas DR currently offering any rent specials?
4339 Canoas DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 Canoas DR pet-friendly?
No, 4339 Canoas DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 4339 Canoas DR offer parking?
No, 4339 Canoas DR does not offer parking.
Does 4339 Canoas DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 Canoas DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 Canoas DR have a pool?
No, 4339 Canoas DR does not have a pool.
Does 4339 Canoas DR have accessible units?
No, 4339 Canoas DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 Canoas DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4339 Canoas DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4339 Canoas DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4339 Canoas DR does not have units with air conditioning.
