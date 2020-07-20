4300 Stearns LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute A-frame motif with views at all windows, huge deck, private trail & private access to Barton Creek. Offers nature, wildlife with urban conveniences -- mobility options, aesthetics & sustainable living. Stackable washer dryer INCLUDED & efficient storage options throughout. Bike or drive downtown in <20 minutes. Walk to Westgate Transit Center. Wood flooring, tile bath, vaulted ceilings, French doors, granite countertops & high-efficiency AC. CITY UTILITIES INCLUDED. Indoor pets OK.