All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4300 Stearns LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4300 Stearns LN
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

4300 Stearns LN

4300 Stearns Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4300 Stearns Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute A-frame motif with views at all windows, huge deck, private trail & private access to Barton Creek. Offers nature, wildlife with urban conveniences -- mobility options, aesthetics & sustainable living. Stackable washer dryer INCLUDED & efficient storage options throughout. Bike or drive downtown in <20 minutes. Walk to Westgate Transit Center. Wood flooring, tile bath, vaulted ceilings, French doors, granite countertops & high-efficiency AC. CITY UTILITIES INCLUDED. Indoor pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Stearns LN have any available units?
4300 Stearns LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Stearns LN have?
Some of 4300 Stearns LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Stearns LN currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Stearns LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Stearns LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Stearns LN is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Stearns LN offer parking?
No, 4300 Stearns LN does not offer parking.
Does 4300 Stearns LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Stearns LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Stearns LN have a pool?
No, 4300 Stearns LN does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Stearns LN have accessible units?
No, 4300 Stearns LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Stearns LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Stearns LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin