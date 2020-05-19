425 Rio Grande St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy the best of Downtown Austin in this extra-large unit set within one of the areas finest luxury apartment buildings. Work from home or host an epic BBQ as youll have access to a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, hot tub, fitness center, and a business center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This spacious two-bedroom/two-bathroom gem covers 1,097 sf with an open and airy floorplan and a private patio. Marble countertops, distressed hardwood flooring, and a hand-cut tile backsplash are just a few high-end features accenting this lovely apartment. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.