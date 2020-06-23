All apartments in Austin
425 North Meadows Drive

425 N Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

425 N Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Laurendale floorplan is an exciting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
425 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 North Meadows Drive have?
Some of 425 North Meadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 North Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 425 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 425 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 425 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 North Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
