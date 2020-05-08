All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 423 W 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
423 W 3rd St
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

423 W 3rd St

423 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

423 West 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking to move into the main heartbeat of downtown? You've found your place.

Call or text Anthony Crawford with All City Real Estate at 512-378-3873 to schedule a tour today!

This is a recently remodeled 18th-floor apartment with 10-foot ceilings located in the 2nd street district in Downtown Austin. This is available now for immediate move in! Pet-friendly!

You'll be overlooking north to Rublic Square Park, so there is no noise coming from that direction. Imagine living right downtown across from one of the only parks in the area! This virtually eliminates all nighttime noise so you can live peacefully.

You are a stone's throw from Lady Bird Lake. Now is the perfect time to lease to take advantage of holiday pricing!

Call now 512-378-3873 now to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 W 3rd St have any available units?
423 W 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 W 3rd St have?
Some of 423 W 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 W 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
423 W 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 W 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 423 W 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 423 W 3rd St offers parking.
Does 423 W 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 W 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W 3rd St have a pool?
No, 423 W 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 423 W 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 423 W 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 W 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 W 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin