423 W 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking to move into the main heartbeat of downtown? You've found your place.



Call or text Anthony Crawford with All City Real Estate at 512-378-3873 to schedule a tour today!



This is a recently remodeled 18th-floor apartment with 10-foot ceilings located in the 2nd street district in Downtown Austin. This is available now for immediate move in! Pet-friendly!



You'll be overlooking north to Rublic Square Park, so there is no noise coming from that direction. Imagine living right downtown across from one of the only parks in the area! This virtually eliminates all nighttime noise so you can live peacefully.



You are a stone's throw from Lady Bird Lake. Now is the perfect time to lease to take advantage of holiday pricing!



