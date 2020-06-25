4209 Burnet RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Beautifully remodeled condo w/in walking distance to Central Market. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Located across from Ramsey Park in Rosedale! Swim & play Tennis. Owner pays for internet & all HOA dues, which include water/wastewater, gas, recycling, trash, sewer, and cable TV. Tenant responsible for City utilities bill, which includes electricity, clean community service, drainage service, & street service. This bill runs anywhere from $35 - $100 depending on your usage.