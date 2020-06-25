All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

4209 Burnet RD

4209 Burnet Road · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78756
Rosedale

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled condo w/in walking distance to Central Market. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Located across from Ramsey Park in Rosedale! Swim & play Tennis. Owner pays for internet & all HOA dues, which include water/wastewater, gas, recycling, trash, sewer, and cable TV. Tenant responsible for City utilities bill, which includes electricity, clean community service, drainage service, & street service. This bill runs anywhere from $35 - $100 depending on your usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Burnet RD have any available units?
4209 Burnet RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Burnet RD have?
Some of 4209 Burnet RD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Burnet RD currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Burnet RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Burnet RD pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Burnet RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4209 Burnet RD offer parking?
No, 4209 Burnet RD does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Burnet RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Burnet RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Burnet RD have a pool?
Yes, 4209 Burnet RD has a pool.
Does 4209 Burnet RD have accessible units?
No, 4209 Burnet RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Burnet RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Burnet RD does not have units with dishwashers.
