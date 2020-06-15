All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd.

4201 Monterey Oaks Boulevard · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Get ready to experience an unmatched level of comfort, convenience and customer service! The ideal location offers easy access to three major highways along with a wide selection of fine restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Enjoy a refreshing swim in the resort-style pool, get a vigorous workout in the fitness center, relax in the clubhouse or spend your afternoon BBQing with friends and family. Call for additional information! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. have any available units?
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. has a unit available for $987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. have?
Some of 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. offer parking?
No, 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. has a pool.
Does 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
