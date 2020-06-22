4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Get ready to experience an unmatched level of comfort, convenience and customer service! The ideal location offers easy access to three major highways along with a wide selection of fine restaurants, shopping and entertainment.



Enjoy a refreshing swim in the resort-style pool, get a vigorous workout in the fitness center, relax in the clubhouse or spend your afternoon BBQing with friends and family.



