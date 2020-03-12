All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:49 PM

420 W. SLAUGHTER LN.

420 West Slaughter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
Stylish comfort, top-notch amenities and upscale finishes are a few of the many reasons you'll love calling this property home. Amenities include a shimmering pool, business center, fitness center, cyber caf&eacute;, and a lounge with TVs. Inside your lovely unit you'll have washer and dryer connections, a built-in desk with bookshelves, track lighting, ceiling fans, nine foot ceilings, black appliances, crown molding and wood style flooring. Come on home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. have any available units?
420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. have?
Some of 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. currently offering any rent specials?
420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. pet-friendly?
No, 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. offer parking?
No, 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. does not offer parking.
Does 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. have a pool?
Yes, 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. has a pool.
Does 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. have accessible units?
No, 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 W. SLAUGHTER LN. does not have units with dishwashers.
