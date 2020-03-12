420 W. SLAUGHTER LN.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym pool

Stylish comfort, top-notch amenities and upscale finishes are a few of the many reasons you'll love calling this property home. Amenities include a shimmering pool, business center, fitness center, cyber café, and a lounge with TVs. Inside your lovely unit you'll have washer and dryer connections, a built-in desk with bookshelves, track lighting, ceiling fans, nine foot ceilings, black appliances, crown molding and wood style flooring. Come on home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.