Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:40 PM

417 West Johanna Street

Location

417 West Johanna Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright storefronts & eccentric art galleries anchor this pocket of undeniable charm & diversity. Bouldin Creek blends central city convenience with edgy entertainment. This stylish 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom attached condo was built in 2012. Approaching your front door feels like walking through a park with giant live oaks and green grass. The unit features high ceilings, concrete floors, chef's kitchen, first floor master with expansive closet, soaking tub and walk in shower. Pet fee is non refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 West Johanna Street have any available units?
417 West Johanna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 417 West Johanna Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 West Johanna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 West Johanna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 West Johanna Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 West Johanna Street offer parking?
No, 417 West Johanna Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 West Johanna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 West Johanna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 West Johanna Street have a pool?
No, 417 West Johanna Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 West Johanna Street have accessible units?
No, 417 West Johanna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 West Johanna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 West Johanna Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 West Johanna Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 West Johanna Street does not have units with air conditioning.

