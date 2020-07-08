417 West Johanna Street

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright storefronts & eccentric art galleries anchor this pocket of undeniable charm & diversity. Bouldin Creek blends central city convenience with edgy entertainment. This stylish 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom attached condo was built in 2012. Approaching your front door feels like walking through a park with giant live oaks and green grass. The unit features high ceilings, concrete floors, chef's kitchen, first floor master with expansive closet, soaking tub and walk in shower. Pet fee is non refundable.

