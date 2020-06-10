All apartments in Austin
414 Rio Grande St

414 Rio Grande Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

414 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You have just moved into your fancy new downtown abode. Your friends begrudgingly fight for second place in the weekly fitbit steps taken challenge, as they have accepted the fact that there's no catching up to you anymore. Behind your back, they bemoan all the advantages your new dwelling affords you. Whole Foods. Trader Joes, that new restaurant with the hard to get reservations, and the dizzying array of socially fortuitous watering holes, and that cool new startup you go5 t that job at lie just steps outside your front door. "Who does this gal think she is?! I bet she does not even drive her car anymore!" you overhear your friends snickering. It's too late. Your coolness and fitbit tracker have reached unfathomable levels.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioner

Built-in Desks

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Courtyard

Crown Molding

Dishwasher

Disposal

Double Vanities

Garage

Heat

High speed internet and cable ready

Kitchen Pantries

Linen Closets

Private Balcony

Private Patio

Range

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

View

Walk-in Closets

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Window Coverings

Wired for individual intrusion alarms

Wood-style Floors in Kitchens

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Accepts Credit Card Payments

Accepts Electronic Payments

Business Center

Carpet

Controlled Access

Disability Access

Elevator

Fitness Center

Freeway Access

Free Weights Available

Hardwood

Pets Allowed

Pool

Preferred Employer "LINC" Program

Spa

Street Parking

Vaulted Ceilings

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Rio Grande St have any available units?
414 Rio Grande St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Rio Grande St have?
Some of 414 Rio Grande St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Rio Grande St currently offering any rent specials?
414 Rio Grande St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Rio Grande St pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Rio Grande St is pet friendly.
Does 414 Rio Grande St offer parking?
Yes, 414 Rio Grande St does offer parking.
Does 414 Rio Grande St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Rio Grande St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Rio Grande St have a pool?
Yes, 414 Rio Grande St has a pool.
Does 414 Rio Grande St have accessible units?
Yes, 414 Rio Grande St has accessible units.
Does 414 Rio Grande St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Rio Grande St has units with dishwashers.
