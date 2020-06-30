4111 Spicewood Springs Rd, Unit #6

Amenities
Luxurious 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home in Austin's NW Hills - Luxurious 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home in Austin's NW Hills ~ High Ceilings & Premium Finishes Throughout ~ Large Open Living Area Open to Kitchen & Backyard Retreat ~ Kitchen Boasts Stainless Kitchenaid Appliances, Center Island, Quartz Countertops & Subway Tile ~ Large Dining Area ~ Custom Windows & Shades Throughout ~ Beautiful Master w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Walk-In Shower, & Large Walk-In Closet ~ Flex Room/Office/Study/5th Bedroom Downstairs ~ W/D Included ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Beautiful Covered Patio ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Solar Panels ~ Community Pool ~ Close to Schools, Restaurants & Shopping ~ Minutes to Central Austin & Downtown
