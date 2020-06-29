Amenities

4111 Speedway #1 Available 08/15/20 Quaint North Campus Condo in 4-plex! New Flooring! Washer/dryer, open parking, water included! - Located in a neighborhood just a short walk from UT Campus, this complex offers a convenient location with high end amenities. Brand new vinyl planking throughout with washer/dryer in unit. Open parking for the 4-plex. Close to Spider House, CVS, North University, Buffalo Exchange, and much more! Water and trash included!



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



