All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4111 Speedway #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4111 Speedway #1
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

4111 Speedway #1

4111 Speedway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4111 Speedway, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
4111 Speedway #1 Available 08/15/20 Quaint North Campus Condo in 4-plex! New Flooring! Washer/dryer, open parking, water included! - Located in a neighborhood just a short walk from UT Campus, this complex offers a convenient location with high end amenities. Brand new vinyl planking throughout with washer/dryer in unit. Open parking for the 4-plex. Close to Spider House, CVS, North University, Buffalo Exchange, and much more! Water and trash included!

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4506633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Speedway #1 have any available units?
4111 Speedway #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Speedway #1 have?
Some of 4111 Speedway #1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Speedway #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Speedway #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Speedway #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Speedway #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4111 Speedway #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Speedway #1 offers parking.
Does 4111 Speedway #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Speedway #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Speedway #1 have a pool?
No, 4111 Speedway #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Speedway #1 have accessible units?
No, 4111 Speedway #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Speedway #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Speedway #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin