Great Location in Hyde Park. Totally remodeled rooms with all new appliances, Fridge, Stove, Stackable Washer Dryer, Central Heat and Air. Close to Central Market, UT Campus, Downtown. These are studio flats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4111 Avenue A have any available units?
4111 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Avenue A have?
Some of 4111 Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.