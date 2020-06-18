All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

41 Rainey Street

41 Rainey Street · (512) 790-6656
Location

41 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
Working with me

  Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. 

  Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.

  Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Well-designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes

Innovative designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

Spectacular views of the Austin skyline and Lady Bird Lake.

Natural silver finished appliances

42" custom cabinets

Wood-style flooring in living room and kitchen areas

Generous bedrooms with plush carpeting that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting

Impressive walk-in closets

Luxury bathrooms with granite countertops and soaking tubs

Latest in fiberoptics technologies

Select residences include: floor to ceiling windows, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispenser, spacious verandas and mecco shades

In Home Washer and Dryer

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24- hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service

Cyber lounge with complimentary Starbucks coffee station

Outdoor grilling station with television lounge

9 Story Gated vehicle parking garage

Bicycle storage

Private Garages

Pet-friendly living

Private, climate controlled storage facilites

  24-Hour Package Pickup Service

24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service

Windsor Communities Mobile App

Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Online Payments Available

Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas

24-Hour ATM

Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Recycling Program

Onsite Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Rainey Street have any available units?
41 Rainey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Rainey Street have?
Some of 41 Rainey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Rainey Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Rainey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Rainey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Rainey Street is pet friendly.
Does 41 Rainey Street offer parking?
Yes, 41 Rainey Street does offer parking.
Does 41 Rainey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Rainey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Rainey Street have a pool?
Yes, 41 Rainey Street has a pool.
Does 41 Rainey Street have accessible units?
Yes, 41 Rainey Street has accessible units.
Does 41 Rainey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Rainey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
