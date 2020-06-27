Rent Calculator
408 Josephine St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
408 Josephine St
408 Josephine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
408 Josephine Street, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Josephine St have any available units?
408 Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 408 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
408 Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Josephine St pet-friendly?
No, 408 Josephine St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 408 Josephine St offer parking?
No, 408 Josephine St does not offer parking.
Does 408 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Josephine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 408 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 408 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 408 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Josephine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Josephine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Josephine St does not have units with air conditioning.
