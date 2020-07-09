Amenities

407 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This place has that “Ball pit from Discovery Zone” fun feel. (Side note: RIP Discovery Zone) While you won’t necessarily find ball pits or arcades, or delicious slices of previously frozen birthday pizza (unless you order them). You will find an array of fun inducing fanciful amenities. Like a pool….and a grill...for meats….and a room with weights that is kinda like a gym. You’ll even have access to a room that kinda feels inspired by Roman Aqueducts, mixed with some central texas sizzliness. Well anyways, I’m sure it made sense in the drawings. Can’t win em all. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances Elegant granite countertops Kitchen islands Under-mount deep stainless sink in kitchens Plank flooring in kitchens & baths Custom wood cabinetry with plenty of storage Nine-foot and ten-foot ceilings Full-size washer & dryer connections in every apartment Washers and dryers Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms Expansive walk-in closets Contemporary lighting package Six-panel interior doors Spa-inspired designer bathrooms Oversized soaking tubs or stand-up shower with luxury tile surrounds Private balconies Private walk-up street level entrances ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities ENERGY STAR® Certified community Resort-style swimming pool with gas grills and poolside dining 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone 24-hour resident business center with Wi-Fi, printing and scanning Java and tea stop Relaxing zen garden with fountain Convenient elevators Covered parking garage with fob access and complimentary guest parking Bicycle and additional storage available Self-service Luxer One package lockers Gated access with call-pad for guests Spectacular downtown and hill country views Pet-friendly community Valet waste and recycling Minutes to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike Trail, local restaurants and retail Located one block from Capital Metro and UT shuttle stops ------------------------------------ Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I’m a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we’re pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I’m free to work with! [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142729 ]