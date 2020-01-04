All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 407 Genard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
407 Genard Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

407 Genard Street

407 Genard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

407 Genard Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated 1940s Charmer! Energy efficient windows, custom cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, refrigerator, utility room. Large open front porch. Walk 2 the Triangle - 2.5 miles from UT.
Completely renovated 1940s Charmer! Energy efficient windows, custom cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, refrigerator, utility room. Large open front porch. Walk 2 the Triangle - 2.5 miles from UT.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Genard Street have any available units?
407 Genard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Genard Street have?
Some of 407 Genard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Genard Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 Genard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Genard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Genard Street is pet friendly.
Does 407 Genard Street offer parking?
No, 407 Genard Street does not offer parking.
Does 407 Genard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Genard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Genard Street have a pool?
No, 407 Genard Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 Genard Street have accessible units?
No, 407 Genard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Genard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Genard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin