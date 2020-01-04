407 Genard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated 1940s Charmer! Energy efficient windows, custom cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, refrigerator, utility room. Large open front porch. Walk 2 the Triangle - 2.5 miles from UT.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.