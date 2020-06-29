All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
406 Rio Grande.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
406 Rio Grande
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:54 PM

406 Rio Grande

406 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

406 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
Are you in the apartment hunt?

  I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible.

================== You've just moved into your fancy new downtown abode. Your friends begrudgingly fight for second place in the weekly fitbit steps taken challenge, as they've accepted the fact that there's no catching up to you anymore. Behind your back, they bemoan all the advantages your new dwelling affords you. Whole Foods. Trader Joes, that new restaurant with the hard to get reservations, and the dizzying array of socially fortuitous watering holes, and that cool new startup you go5 t that job at lie just steps outside your front door. "Who does this gal think she is?! I bet she doesn't even drive her car anymore!" you overhear your friends snickering. It's too late. Your coolness and fitbit tracker have reached unfathomable levels. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Air Conditioner

Built-in Desks

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Courtyard

Crown Molding

Dishwasher

Disposal

Double Vanities

Garage

Heat

High speed internet and cable ready

Kitchen Pantries

Linen Closets

Private Balcony

Private Patio

Range

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

View

Walk-in Closets

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Window Coverings

Wired for individual intrusion alarms

Wood-style Floors in Kitchens

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Accepts Credit Card Payments

Accepts Electronic Payments

Business Center

Carpet

Controlled Access

Disability Access

Elevator

Fitness Center

Freeway Access

Free Weights Available

Hardwood

Pets Allowed

Pool

Preferred Employer "LINC" Program

Spa

Street Parking

Vaulted Ceilings

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 406 Rio Grande have any available units?
406 Rio Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Rio Grande have?
Some of 406 Rio Grande's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Rio Grande currently offering any rent specials?
406 Rio Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Rio Grande pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Rio Grande is pet friendly.
Does 406 Rio Grande offer parking?
Yes, 406 Rio Grande offers parking.
Does 406 Rio Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Rio Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Rio Grande have a pool?
Yes, 406 Rio Grande has a pool.
Does 406 Rio Grande have accessible units?
Yes, 406 Rio Grande has accessible units.
Does 406 Rio Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Rio Grande has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin