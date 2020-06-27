Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4036 Berkman Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4036 Berkman Dr
4036 Berkman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Mueller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4036 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUELLER ! - MUELLER!!! GREAT TOWNHOUSE- FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, JUST INSTALLED CARPET! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. MUST SEE!
(RLNE3229529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4036 Berkman Dr have any available units?
4036 Berkman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4036 Berkman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Berkman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Berkman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4036 Berkman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4036 Berkman Dr offer parking?
No, 4036 Berkman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4036 Berkman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Berkman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Berkman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4036 Berkman Dr has a pool.
Does 4036 Berkman Dr have accessible units?
No, 4036 Berkman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Berkman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 Berkman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4036 Berkman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4036 Berkman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
