Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

402 Towne Park Trail

402 Towne Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

402 Towne Park Trail, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
402 Towne Park Trail Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Updated 3 bed / 2 bath Townhouse in Hyde Park - Spacious townhome with 2 car garage. Travertine tile flooring throughout the first level. Vaulted ceilings. Huge master with double vanities and oversized garden tub. Community pool on-site. Easy access to campus.

Available August

Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4492499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Towne Park Trail have any available units?
402 Towne Park Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Towne Park Trail have?
Some of 402 Towne Park Trail's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Towne Park Trail currently offering any rent specials?
402 Towne Park Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Towne Park Trail pet-friendly?
No, 402 Towne Park Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 402 Towne Park Trail offer parking?
Yes, 402 Towne Park Trail offers parking.
Does 402 Towne Park Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Towne Park Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Towne Park Trail have a pool?
Yes, 402 Towne Park Trail has a pool.
Does 402 Towne Park Trail have accessible units?
No, 402 Towne Park Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Towne Park Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Towne Park Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
