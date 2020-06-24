Amenities

garage recently renovated pool bathtub

402 Towne Park Trail Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Updated 3 bed / 2 bath Townhouse in Hyde Park - Spacious townhome with 2 car garage. Travertine tile flooring throughout the first level. Vaulted ceilings. Huge master with double vanities and oversized garden tub. Community pool on-site. Easy access to campus.



Available August



Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4492499)