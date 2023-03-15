Sign Up
Last updated March 15 2023 at 5:51 AM
1 of 5
402 Nova
(737) 258-9892
Overview
Price
Location
Amenities
Property Details
Explore the Area
Getting Around
FAQs
North University, Austin ·
402 East 30th Street
12 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Price and availability
VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 402 E. 30th Street 402-305 · Avail. now
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft
$1,364
Unit 402 E. 30th Street 402-303 · Avail. now
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft
$1,364
Unit 402 E. 30th Street 402-205 · Avail. now
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft
$1,364
See 1+ more
Email
Schedule a tour
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 402 Nova.
Location
402 East 30th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
On-site laundry
Hardwood floors
Pet friendly
Parking
Air conditioning
Ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Wheatsville Food Co-op
0.5 mi
Natural Grocers
0.8 mi
Fresh Plus Hyde Park Grocery
1.0 mi
Central Market - H-E-B
1.0 mi
Fiesta Market
1.1 mi
Restaurants
The Varsity Pizza & Pints
0.1 mi
Crown and Anchor Pub
0.1 mi
Taco Joint
0.1 mi
Posse East
0.1 mi
Square Peg Coffee
0.2 mi
Public Transportation
301 Dean Keeton/San Jacinto
0.2 mi
Dean Keeton/Speedway Northeast Corner
0.2 mi
305 Dean Keeton/San Jacinto
0.2 mi
2525 San Jacinto/Dean Keeton
0.3 mi
701 Dean Keeton/San Jacinto
0.3 mi
Airports
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
6.0 mi
Bud Dryden Airport
6.9 mi
Seidel Ranch Airport
10.9 mi
Austin Executive Airport
11.8 mi
Hank Sasser Airport at Breakaway
15.8 mi
Schools
7
/10
Lee Elementary School
Public
PK-6
443 Students
0.4 mi
5
/10
Maplewood Elementary School
Public
PK-6
485 Students
1.2 mi
6
/10
Bryker Woods Elementary School
Public
PK-6
458 Students
1.3 mi
5
/10
Garza Independence High School
Public
9-12
169 Students
1.3 mi
5
/10
Pease Elementary School
Public
K-6
233 Students
1.4 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Eastwoods Neighborhood Park
0.2 mi
Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park
0.3 mi
Adams Park
0.3 mi
Garden patch
0.3 mi
Honors Quad
0.4 mi
Entertainment
Art Building and Museum
0.4 mi
Bates Recital Hall
0.4 mi
College of Fine Arts Performing Arts Center
0.4 mi
Archer M Huntington Art Gallery
0.5 mi
Bass Concert Hall
0.5 mi
Pets
Petco
1.0 mi
PetSmart
1.7 mi
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
1.9 mi
Healthy Pet
2.0 mi
Banfield Pet Hospital
2.1 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Nova have any available units?
402 Nova has 4 units available starting at $1,364 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Nova have?
Some of 402 Nova's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Nova currently offering any rent specials?
402 Nova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Nova pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Nova is pet friendly.
Does 402 Nova offer parking?
Yes, 402 Nova offers parking.
Does 402 Nova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Nova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Nova have a pool?
No, 402 Nova does not have a pool.
Does 402 Nova have accessible units?
Yes, 402 Nova has accessible units.
Does 402 Nova have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Nova does not have units with dishwashers.
