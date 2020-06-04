All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 402 Gate Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
402 Gate Tree
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

402 Gate Tree

402 Gate Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Congress
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

402 Gate Tree Lane, Austin, TX 78745
West Congress

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodel in South Austin - Must See - Complete remodel with all new appliances, fixtures, flooring, paint etc. Bright, open floor plan. French doors open to patio and private backyard. One car garage with tiled laundry area. Enjoy the best of Austin in the awesome location. Perfectly situated between S. Congress and First St. Only one mile to new St. Elmo entertainment district. One block to bus stop. Minutes to Downtown, SoCo, S. Lamar entertainment destinations.

(RLNE2923493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Gate Tree have any available units?
402 Gate Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Gate Tree have?
Some of 402 Gate Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Gate Tree currently offering any rent specials?
402 Gate Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Gate Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Gate Tree is pet friendly.
Does 402 Gate Tree offer parking?
Yes, 402 Gate Tree offers parking.
Does 402 Gate Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Gate Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Gate Tree have a pool?
No, 402 Gate Tree does not have a pool.
Does 402 Gate Tree have accessible units?
No, 402 Gate Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Gate Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Gate Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin