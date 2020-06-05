Located close-in just south of Stassney in the Flournoys Sweetbriar neighborhood. *Nice backyard & friendly neighborhood*Easy drive to downtown! **Fresh Paint - Carpet 2019 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Bramble Drive have any available units?
402 Bramble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 402 Bramble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 Bramble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Bramble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Bramble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 402 Bramble Drive offer parking?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have a pool?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.