All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 402 Bramble Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
402 Bramble Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:47 PM

402 Bramble Drive

402 Bramble Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Sweetbriar
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

402 Bramble Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located close-in just south of Stassney in the Flournoys Sweetbriar neighborhood. *Nice backyard & friendly neighborhood*Easy drive to downtown!
**Fresh Paint - Carpet 2019
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Bramble Drive have any available units?
402 Bramble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 402 Bramble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 Bramble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Bramble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Bramble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 402 Bramble Drive offer parking?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have a pool?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Bramble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Bramble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin