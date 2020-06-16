All apartments in Austin
401 LITTLE TEXAS LN
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

401 LITTLE TEXAS LN

401 Little Texas Lane · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Little Texas Lane, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Your eyes will light up when you first lay eyes on this stunning community! You'll know you're in for a treat! Property features include: Conveniently located south of downtown Austin Remote controlled limited entry access gates 8000 sq ft Dog Park Stunning craftsman style architectural design Carports, direct access garages, and detached garages available Fully equipped 24-hour access fitness center including free weights Resident business center including conference center, computers, fax, and copier Resident clubroom complete with large TV, fireplace, seating area, and billiard room Cafe style coffee bar offering complimentary fresh coffee Poolside/Clubhouse Wi-Fi Access Two resort style swimming/lap pools complete with a sunning deck and heated spa; expansive pool veranda equipped with a large fireplace and gas barbecue grills Sand volleyball Several picnic areas equipped with gas or charcoal barbecue grills On-site laundry facility 24-hour Maintenance guarantee / 30-day satisfaction guarantee Furnished Guest Suite available to reserve Free Recreational Parking Inside these lovely units you'll find spacious, private patios, ceiling fans, large windows, w/d connections, white-on-white appliances, track lighting, built-in microwaves and ample storage space! An apartment dream come true, only waiting for you! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN have any available units?
401 LITTLE TEXAS LN has a unit available for $1,131 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN have?
Some of 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN currently offering any rent specials?
401 LITTLE TEXAS LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN is pet friendly.
Does 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN offer parking?
Yes, 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN does offer parking.
Does 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN have a pool?
Yes, 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN has a pool.
Does 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN have accessible units?
No, 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 LITTLE TEXAS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
