401 LITTLE TEXAS LN

Your eyes will light up when you first lay eyes on this stunning community! You'll know you're in for a treat! Property features include: Conveniently located south of downtown Austin Remote controlled limited entry access gates 8000 sq ft Dog Park Stunning craftsman style architectural design Carports, direct access garages, and detached garages available Fully equipped 24-hour access fitness center including free weights Resident business center including conference center, computers, fax, and copier Resident clubroom complete with large TV, fireplace, seating area, and billiard room Cafe style coffee bar offering complimentary fresh coffee Poolside/Clubhouse Wi-Fi Access Two resort style swimming/lap pools complete with a sunning deck and heated spa; expansive pool veranda equipped with a large fireplace and gas barbecue grills Sand volleyball Several picnic areas equipped with gas or charcoal barbecue grills On-site laundry facility 24-hour Maintenance guarantee / 30-day satisfaction guarantee Furnished Guest Suite available to reserve Free Recreational Parking Inside these lovely units you'll find spacious, private patios, ceiling fans, large windows, w/d connections, white-on-white appliances, track lighting, built-in microwaves and ample storage space! An apartment dream come true, only waiting for you! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.