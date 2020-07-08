4009 Sabio Dr

Amenities

Large two bedroom two bathroom unit, perfect for roommates! This apartment is a 9 month lease take over with end of lease extension option. A great opportunity to get into this brand new apartment without the long lease commitment.



Multiple dog parks! Two indoor access parks and a large outdoor park.

Free self serve dog spa.

Amazing layout, price location, easy access to downtown

9′ (or higher) ceilings throughout

Concrete floors

Built-in dry bar in unit

Granite counters in kitchens and bathrooms

Upscale stainless steel appliances

Designer plumbing fixtures

Contemporary cabinetry

USB outlets

Attached milti-floor parking garage. (No shortage of parking)



Shop and eat at the nearby high-end retail shops, grocery stores and restaurants

WiFi work area with conference room and work stations, club-room and social spaces with TVs, full kitchen and gaming, resort style pool, courtyard with private cabanas, fire pits, grilling, and an outdoor gaming area and sky deck with stunning views.