4009 Sabio Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

4009 Sabio Dr

4009 Sabio Street · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Sabio Street, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Large two bedroom two bathroom unit, perfect for roommates! This apartment is a 9 month lease take over with end of lease extension option. A great opportunity to get into this brand new apartment without the long lease commitment.

Multiple dog parks! Two indoor access parks and a large outdoor park.
Free self serve dog spa.
Amazing layout, price location, easy access to downtown
9&#8242; (or higher) ceilings throughout
Concrete floors
Built-in dry bar in unit
Granite counters in kitchens and bathrooms
Upscale stainless steel appliances
Designer plumbing fixtures
Contemporary cabinetry
USB outlets
Attached milti-floor parking garage. (No shortage of parking)

Shop and eat at the nearby high-end retail shops, grocery stores and restaurants
WiFi work area with conference room and work stations, club-room and social spaces with TVs, full kitchen and gaming, resort style pool, courtyard with private cabanas, fire pits, grilling, and an outdoor gaming area and sky deck with stunning views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Sabio Dr have any available units?
4009 Sabio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Sabio Dr have?
Some of 4009 Sabio Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Sabio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Sabio Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Sabio Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Sabio Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Sabio Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Sabio Dr offers parking.
Does 4009 Sabio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Sabio Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Sabio Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4009 Sabio Dr has a pool.
Does 4009 Sabio Dr have accessible units?
No, 4009 Sabio Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Sabio Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Sabio Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

