Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713
4005 Edgemont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4005 Edgemont Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5626682)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have any available units?
4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 offer parking?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have a pool?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have accessible units?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin