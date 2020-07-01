All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713

4005 Edgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4005 Edgemont Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5626682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have any available units?
4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 offer parking?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have a pool?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have accessible units?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Edgemont Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5713 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin