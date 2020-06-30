400 West 35th Street, Austin, TX 78705 North University
THIS IS NOT A PRE-LEASE. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE END OF JAN FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Great condo close to campus for a reasonable price. 2 bed/2 bath with nice open living/dining area. Pets are negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 W 35TH ST have any available units?
400 W 35TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 400 W 35TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
400 W 35TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W 35TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 W 35TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 400 W 35TH ST offer parking?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have a pool?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have accessible units?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 W 35TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
