All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 400 W 35TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
400 W 35TH ST
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:53 AM

400 W 35TH ST

400 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 West 35th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS IS NOT A PRE-LEASE. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE END OF JAN FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Great condo close to campus for a reasonable price. 2 bed/2 bath with nice open living/dining area. Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W 35TH ST have any available units?
400 W 35TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 400 W 35TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
400 W 35TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W 35TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 W 35TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 400 W 35TH ST offer parking?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have a pool?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have accessible units?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 W 35TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 W 35TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 W 35TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin