All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3917 Shavano Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3917 Shavano Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3917 Shavano Dr

3917 Shavano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3917 Shavano Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled! - Comes Furnished!

Beautifully remodeled, completely furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Southwest Austin. Full furnishings with designer feel. This amazing home has an elegant, but metro color scheme. Long plank, hand laid hardwood floors up and downstairs, romantic garden tub in over-sized master connected bathroom, large walk-in closets, formal dining room and kitchen dining area. Apple TV included and electronic key pad access to front door. Easy to show.

(RLNE4203921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Shavano Dr have any available units?
3917 Shavano Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Shavano Dr have?
Some of 3917 Shavano Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Shavano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Shavano Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Shavano Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Shavano Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Shavano Dr offer parking?
No, 3917 Shavano Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Shavano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Shavano Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Shavano Dr have a pool?
No, 3917 Shavano Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Shavano Dr have accessible units?
No, 3917 Shavano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Shavano Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Shavano Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin