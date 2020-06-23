3917 Shavano Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled! - Comes Furnished!



Beautifully remodeled, completely furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Southwest Austin. Full furnishings with designer feel. This amazing home has an elegant, but metro color scheme. Long plank, hand laid hardwood floors up and downstairs, romantic garden tub in over-sized master connected bathroom, large walk-in closets, formal dining room and kitchen dining area. Apple TV included and electronic key pad access to front door. Easy to show.



(RLNE4203921)