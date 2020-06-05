All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:05 AM

384 North Meadows Drive

384 Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

384 Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Solis floorplan is 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with the master bedroom located downstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
384 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 384 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
384 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 North Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 384 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 384 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 384 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 384 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 384 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 384 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 384 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 North Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 North Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 North Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
